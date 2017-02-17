Maintenir wins pulp mill maintenance contract

(PR.co.nz) Maintenir Limited has been awarded the trade services maintenance contract for the Kinleith and Tasman Pulp and Paper Mills , located near Tokoroa and Kawerau and operated by Oji Fibre Solutions. Maintenir will provide the majority of the mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and stores services across the two main manufacturing sites, under a $40m plus long-term maintenance agreement from April 2017. This contract is a big win for the newest New Zealand industrial trade services and project management firm. The company will expand from its base in Northland, and its major customer Refinery New Zealand to the central North Island, as Maintenir develops its strategy to offer its services nationally.

“Maintenir is major player in the industrial trade services market. We have proven that we can beat billion dollar multi-national companies with a proven kiwi customer-focused solutions. We look forward to working with Oji Fibre Solutions in making them successful in the markets in which they compete”, says Lindsay Faithfull, Director for Maintenir.

Who is Maintenir?

Maintenir is a joint venture company, bringing together the experience and skills of successful New Zealand companies in delivering total engineering maintenance and project solutions for heavy industry organisations. Maintenir was founded by four long-standing, successful businesses, who share the largest combined engineering workforce in the North Island – these companies are McKay, Culham Engineering, United Civil Construction and Industrial Site Services.

Maintenir guarantees honest and reliable service delivery, with a commitment to health and safety, as well as innovative and forward thinking. The company nurture a One Team, One Vision culture.

Maintenir’s unique business model brings together the skills and experience of the four forward-thinking companies to deliver a total solution for major industrial customers. Based on this strong foundation, Maintenir’s structure allows for genuine working synergy, with the whole being greater than the sum of the parts.

Maintenir is recruiting now, as it gets ready to start its new contract in April 2017.

