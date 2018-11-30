Make Up for Men Breaks Boundaries in New Zealand and Australia

(PR.co.nz) In a world where millions of men are trying every trick and treatment in the book to put their best face forward, there’s one beauty trend that looks certain to stick around – makeup for men. The men’s grooming market has come a long way in the past twenty years, rising from a virtual non-entity to a multi-billion dollar industry. There has also been a sharp rise in acceptance towards the modern man engaging in a heavily involved daily grooming routine.

According to a recent study carried out by GQ Magazine and Clinique For Men, an eye-watering 53% of men’s grooming connoisseurs, between the ages of 16 and 24 have added a new product to their regime in the past six months. With guys in the same age bracket fuelling the flames of demand for male makeup, you don’t have to be a Harvard graduate to be able to put two and two together.

In order to cater for the growing grooming needs of Australasia’s modern man, Europe’s leading men’s makeup brand MMUK MAN are delighted to announce their exclusive launch at New Zealand based online male grooming retailer Zorilla.

‘Zorilla is here to help men navigate being a man in today’s world’ co-founder Helen Thomas said on the eve of the brand’s official launch in the region. ‘With the addition of MMUK MAN to our luxury brand portfolio, we are extremely confident that the cosmetic needs of men in New Zealand and Australia will be effortlessly met’.

‘Guys stuff, finally!’ That’s the main tagline of Zorilla and with even the most obtusely masculine men going big for bronzer, there is little doubt that men all over the region will want in on the action.

‘MMUK MAN’s partnership with Zorilla has been the most effortless in the brand’s history’ founder Alex Dalley said. ‘With both brands understanding and appreciating the direction that the male grooming market is currently heading in Australasia, I’m confident that we will continue to see incredible growth – as more men than ever before continue to bulldozer the boundaries of modern day beauty.’

Orders from gentlemen in New Zealand and Australia have risen by 38% and 29% respectively in 2018, compared to the previous year. With men now spending $106 on average for their opening orders, compared to just $83 for the previous 12 months, it shows a growing trend of confidence and intrigue, not just towards the brand, but towards this buzzing segment of the male grooming market.

With regular direct clients of MMUK MAN in New Zealand shelling out over $40 (up by 18% compared to 2017) each month on bathroom warriors like concealer, tinted moisturiser, foundation and beard filler, this growling popular trend shows no signs of losing momentum.

Media Release on 29 November 2018

Media Contact

Helen Thomas, Zorilla Limited

Email: helen@zorillabrand.com

Phone: +64212945755/+447424109731

Website: http://zorillabrand.com