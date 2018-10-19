MartinJenkins Appoints New Managers

(PR.co.nz) MartinJenkins recently bolstered its capability as New Zealand’s preeminent public policy consultancy firm by appointing two new highly talented managers in its Wellington office.

Victoria Bowes – Proven management success in New Zealand and the UK

Victoria joined MartinJenkins as a Senior Consultant in February this year, having worked in strategic, policy and operational roles both in the UK civil service and then the New Zealand public sector.

In the UK, after moving through ‘Fast Stream’, the UK government’s highly selective leadership development programme, Victoria took on several challenging management roles. These included Head of Local Growth Policy for HM Treasury and also Head of School Places in the Department for Education, where she focused on ensuring the UK education system could cope with major population growth. In 2017 Victoria then travelled across the globe to take up another demanding management position here in New Zealand, as Senior Manager, Design, Investment and Innovation at the Ministry of Education.

A proven leader, Victoria has brought to MartinJenkins her passion for complex problem-solving through strategic thinking, detailed analysis, and close collaboration.

Michael Flett – Specialist and leader in wellbeing investment

Michael is an important new addition to the MartinJenkins team. An expert and leader in public policy, strategy, investment and analytics, he is one of a small number of specialists with deep, practical experience in cross-system approaches to investing in wellbeing.

Michael has held several senior leadership positions in New Zealand government, and more recently as a Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where his work included specialist advice to both the New Zealand and Australian governments on investment in wellbeing. Michael has led a number of major strategic transformations alongside multi-discipline teams, including the establishing of Oranga Tamariki, the new Ministry for Children.

Recognising and developing top talent

MartinJenkins Director Allana Coulon says ‘We are proud to have some of the best talent at our firm and also always delighted to give them the opportunity to develop within our team. Recognising our people’s talent, skills and experience – and continuing to attract top new talent to the firm – is key to our culture, our values, and our ongoing growth.’

The appointment of these two new managers comes in the same year as the firm’s 25th anniversary. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has grown to over 50 staff, with offices in Wellington and Auckland, and has earned a reputation for high-calibre organisational, financial, economic and public policy services for clients in New Zealand and beyond.

Media Release 19 October 2018.