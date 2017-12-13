MovingPros Award Winners Announced

(PR.co.nz) Taking out the top spot of Mover of the Year was Auckland moving company Citymove Ltd, followed by Easy Move Furniture Removals and Suburban Metro Relocations rounding out the top three spots.

Some of the more well-known national carriers to make the top 10 include Conroy Removals and NZ Van Lines.

All registered movers with an active profile are automatically entered into the Mover of the Year Awards. According to MovingPros data, this means there are over 100 moving companies who qualified across New Zealand.

According to a recent BrightLocal survey, over 92% of consumers read online reviews and 88% of them trust them as much as personal recommendations. This data highlights the ongoing value comparison marketplaces like MovingPros provide for consumers and those businesses that leverage them.

About the Awards

This is the first year the MovingPros Mover of the Year Awards has been run with the goal of helping to create more transparency in the furniture removal industry.

“MovingPros takes its position as New Zealand’s leading moving comparison site very seriously. We want to provide a marketplace that helps people make better-informed decisions when choosing a mover and enables deserving moving companies to stand out.” Said MovingPros co-founder, Nate Whitaker.

“Each review a mover gets on MovingPros has to come from a genuine customer. We encourage all customers who use MovingPros to review the moving company they use and for movers to continue to obtain feedback from their customers. The awards are a way to acknowledge movers ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and building their online brand.” says Whitaker.

