My Campervan Hire launches into the travel market with a bang

(PR.co.nz) For those who travel for adventure, experience, or simply to kill the monotony, but find selecting a destination and planning very cumbersome, Campervans Hires & Motorhomes Rentals has come up with a unique idea of making things extremely easy for them.



Based in Auckland and managed by technical experts with passion for travelling, My Campervan Hire provides you service and support throughout New Zealand to make your road and camping experience unique. Built on cutting edge technology, this platform is very user friendly and can be accessed through every mobile device.



This is really encouraging as it will now enable the far placed travellers, aspiring to explore and enjoy the unique and awesome beauty of New Zealand, to plan a trip with ease from the comfort of their home or workplace.



The three step process is extremely easy: Choose the location for pick-up or drop-off; Pick the most suitable campervan or motorhome; and Get the cheapest price quotes.



Speaking at the launch of the portal, Codie Vincent, the CEO of My Campervan Hire said, “Campervan Hires and Motorhomes Rentals has been designed to put you on the most suitable camping vehicle to satisfy your travel lust and to make lifetime memories that you will surely enjoy narrating to others.”



My Campervan Hire has partnership with 35 most trusted vehicle companies to provide their clients perfect pleasure of travelling and camping experience. The range of campervans and motorhomes vary from 2 berths to 6 berths, and luxury.



The provision of free Wi-Fi while on the move will help the users to remain in touch with their contacts and enjoy the excitement of sharing their posts with them.



“The Resource Centre of the portal provides you full details to plan your itinerary within your budget. Also, the Support Centre is there around the clock to answer all your queries. Our social media team is active on all the channels to help you on any issue regarding your trip,” added the CEO.



Additional features include section for the clients to post their blogs or videos, that they create while driving or camping, for sharing their experiences with others. “They get paid $50 for each selected post. Apart from this, the portal gives back by way of providing a scholarship of $1000 to any youth (above 16) with passion for travelling. This is done through inviting a travel writing competition,” elaborated the CEO.



And above all, the portal also manages the most comprehensive insurance packages for making its clients’ experience secure and hassle free.



So, book your campervan or motorhome with My Campervan Hire and enjoy driving on the inviting roads of New Zealand to explore various exciting lakes, bays, beaches, landscapes, peaks, life and culture to give yourself wonderful memories for all times.



Media Release on 21 June 2019

Media Contact

Codie Vincent, My Campervan Hire Ltd.

Email: codie@mycampervanhire.co.nz

Phone: 0800 111 683

Website: https://www.mycampervanhire.co.nz/