N2 ERP is now live at Omni Tech

(PR.co.nz) Auckland based First Software’s n2 ERP has gone live at Omni Tech, New Zealand’s Number One Mobile Phone repair and accessories store, the go-live happened on 1st April and all 33 of Omni Tech’s stores switched over on the same day.

The project started in mid-January 2019 and with a go-live of 1 April 2019 it was a very tight timeframe of 10 weeks however the implementation was completed on time and on budget. First Software General Manager, Alex Petraska, commented that the project was a world class example of how close co-operation between customers and suppliers can result in dramatic results.

Going live simultaneously with so many stores was only possible due to ease of use of the POS system built into n2. There was no down time for Omni Tech stores in the changeover and the use of technology like screen sharing and Skype greatly aided training and on-going support.

N2 ERP is used for Point of Sale (POS), Inventory, Procurement, Reporting and Financials at both the company owned stores and franchises.

Stock visibility across multiple companies and stores was previously an issue for Omni Tech store staff but with the implementation of n2 ERP they can now see all available stock in all stores.

Future plans for n2 ERP at Omni Tech include ecommerce websites and managing the repairs process as well as underpinning their expansion into Australia.

Media Release on 8 May 2019

