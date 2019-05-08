New Zealand Speaker on Top of The World

(PR.co.nz) In the face of stiff international competition, New Zealand speaking professional Greg Ward was awarded a standing ovation and the supreme title of ‘World Class Speaker’ at an International High-Impact Speaking Showcase in Ottawa, Canada on Friday 3rd May 2019.

The annual event, initiated by Steve Lowell CSP (Speaker, International Coach, National President, Canadian Association of Professional Speakers, Vice-President Elect Global Speakers Federation) & Jayne Lowell (International Mindset & Business Coach), saw speakers from Canada, United States, Scotland and New Zealand receive coaching around their respective keynote presentations, then competing during a day of presenting to a live audience of one hundred and twenty professional speakers, coaches and trainers from Canada and the US. The audience voted on the accolades of ‘Most Heartfelt Presentation’, ‘Most Entertaining Presentation’ and the top award of ‘World Class Speaker’.

Ward, as an internationally-working Master of Ceremonies and corporate performer is no stranger to the stage, and this event benchmarks the growth of the third element of his range of services to associations and corporate clients, with the business and inspirational topic of ‘Moments That Matter’ – recognising, acting on and creating peak experiences, focusing on the soft-skills, techniques and mind-set necessary to harness the power of moments.

“I’ve always been incredibly curious about human behaviour, and how we can modify that behaviour for continued growth and increased success…” says Ward, “…and I’m honoured to have had the opportunity to take part in this event and speak on a subject that is an inherent part of my own business growth…and to receive the title of ‘World Class Speaker’ from my peers is a fabulous endorsement of the level and value I always strive to bring to my clients.”

This latest speaking award adds to his two existing titles of ‘MC of the Year’ and ‘Entertainer of the Year’, both bestowed upon him by the National Speakers Association of New Zealand in 2011.

Media Release on 8 May 2019

Media Contact

Greg Ward Global MC & Speaker

Email: greg@gregwardmc.com

Phone: +64272853310

Website: http://www.gregwardmc.com