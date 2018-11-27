Northland Property Management Companies Merge

(PR.co.nz) Two Northland property management companies have come together as a new business and now manage over 500 homes.

Rentals.co was launched in August 2018 and spent its first months setting up new relationships with landlords and tenants.

Director Allan Inglis until recently operated First National offices Northland-wide as well as First Rentals with business partner Bronwyn Inglis. Allan and Bronwyn acquired Judy Morgan Property Management mid-year and have working with other Whangarei property managers to emerge as a new property management brand for Northland.

Mr Inglis said Rentals.co aims to offer digital property management options for both landlords and tenants, heading towards paperless property management in a digital age. This includes online forms for tenants to interface with Rentals.co staff and an active web presence.

Rentals.co has its offices at 9-11 Reyburn Street in downtown Whangarei.

One of the company’s aims is to add to the value of each property it works with.

“On top of day to day working with tenants and taking care of maintenance and inspections, we showcase a lot of our properties online, including investment properties and new builds,” Mr Inglis said. “To this we add advice on valuation, construction and subdivision, taking property owners through development options to maximise the value of each property.”

As the value of many properties rises to all-time highs in 2018, Rentals.co aims to give qualified advice to owners about how to increase the value of their largest asset. Every other company is about real estate, but Rentals.co focuses on property management, Mr Inglis said. “Real estate companies have always had property management as an add-on service. Our difference is we specialise in it.”

Rentals.co provides landlords education around meth contamination, healthy homes insulation, building warrant of fitness, maintenance and improvement.

“It won’t cost you any more to talk to the experts in property management,” Mr Inglis said. “A simple call to rentals.co is a conversation that will add value.”

Media Release 27 November 2018.