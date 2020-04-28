NZ Fashion Brand Lockdown Launch – Now That’s Bold

(PR.co.nz)

It’s not every day a new fashion brand launches in New Zealand, so when it does, it’s worth talking about. Bold Clothing is the creation of Kate Dombroski, based in Urenui, but selling to the World! The pre-launch collection, acting as a proof-of-concept, consists of statement bamboo t-shirt dresses, dri-fit singlets and 100% cotton, sequin hoodies featuring some pretty unique designs.

Attendees of this year’s WOMAD festival in New Plymouth, New Zealand experienced Bold Clothing for themselves. “We had a hugely positive response”, says Kate, “people loved the bamboo fabric, and the sequin hoodies, went down a storm”.

The official launch collection in June will focus on bamboo fabric thanks to its many amazing attributes. The sustainable bamboo plant produces some incredible fibres that maintain many of the plant’s natural benefits within the garment. Beautifully breathable and incredibly soft, hypoallergenic, thermal regulating, odour-absorbing and UV protective to SPF40. It’s a pretty amazing source plant.

So what can you expect from Bold Clothing?

Original, durable and versatile, with a style that never goes out of fashion. Our instantly recognisable details, and reversible clothing will cater to women, men and after countless requests – children as well. Targeted at the unique streetwear and casual-wear markets, the designs are eye catching and of course, bold!

In Kate’s own words, “I’ve endeavoured to produce a clothing collection that meets as many needs of people as possible. Namely, being good quality, comfortable, versatile, distinctive and affordable. I know everyone will be amazed at how soft the bamboo fabric feels, and with bamboo being a sustainable source plant, it means Bold leaves less of a carbon footprint as well”.

Look out for Bold Clothing’s new launch collection coming soon – the clothes are reversible, making them even better value. It’s like getting two garments for the price of one.



For now, take advantage of the pre-launch clothing collection at https://boldornaked.com/collections/bold-clothing

Media Release 28 April 2020.