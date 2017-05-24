NZ Hospitality Championships 2017

(PR.co.nz) If you have what it takes to julienne a carrot like a pro or make the best bed in show, take note: entries are now open for the NZ Hospitality Championships. This annual 4-day event will run alongside The Auckland Food Show from Thursday 27 July to Sunday 30 July at the Logan Campbell Centre, ASB Showgrounds.

With 74 competitions there is something for everyone – entrants can vie for titles including champion of the coveted ‘Dilmah High Tea’, ‘Margarine Sculpting’ and ‘Live Classic Cocktail’. Challengers of all ages and stages can compete with divisions covering Junior, Secondary School, In Training and Open.

Interested in entering? Find out more at www.nzchefs.org.nz/Competitions and fill out an entry form before 30 June 2017.

If baking and decorating a hanging chandelier cake or creating high tea fit for the Queen isn’t your forte, public are welcome and encouraged to come along and watch the New Zealand Hospitality Championships unfold. You’ll be amazed at the skills demonstrated from Primary School aged regional winners in the ‘Kiwi Kids Can Cook’ competition, plus get the chance to have your say in the People’s Choice award for the ‘Waitoa Curry Cup’.

An exciting new addition to the championships this year is ‘Training Chef of the Year’ – a triathlon event sponsored by Blue Rock. “This is an exciting development for Chefs in training, who now have the opportunity to win an ‘of the Year’ title whilst undergoing their training to become a professional Chef”, said Carmel Clark, NZ Chefs Executive Officer. There are a further 11 opportunities for competitors to walk away with an ‘of the Year’ title, including:

Commis Chef of the Year

Sponsored by Southern Hospitality

Junior Pastry Chef of the Year

Sponsored by Equagold

Pastry Chef of the Year

Sponsored by Hospitality Business

Cocktail Champion of the Year

Sponsored by Bartercard

Training Service Person of the Year

Sponsored by Hospitality Training Trust

Service Person of the Year

Sponsored by NZ Chefs

Chef of the Year

Sponsored by Moffat

So be sure to get your entries in before 30 June and block out the dates in your calendar!

New Zealand Hospitality Championships

Thursday 27 July – Sunday 30 July 2017

Logan Campbell Centre, ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane

8am – 5pm each day

Check www.nzchefs.org.nz for event information and updates

For 2017 Event Sponsorship details, email Carmel Clark at info@nzchefs.org.nz

The NZ Hospitality Championships are held annually to showcase the talent of New Zealand’s hospitality industry, which would not be possible without our sponsors. It is run in association with NZ Chefs who are the “National Association” supporting and representing Chefs across NZ from school age to mature practitioners. They provide many opportunities for their members at local, national and international level to showcase their creativity and skills in the public arena.