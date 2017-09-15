NZ International Film Awards 2017

(PR.co.nz) New Zealand International Film Awards celebrated a completion of a successful 2017 event. A range of feature and short films were screened to Auckland audiences on 7th September at Rialto Newmarket.

Festival program included works by independent filmmakers from New Zealand, Australia, UK, USA, Germany and Italy. Number of filmmakers, cast and crew were in attendance to accept the awards.

This year’s awards winners include:

● Trailblazer (New Zealand), Best Student Film, directed by Linus Herbig-Matten and produced by Rod Fereti, award accepted by Rod Fereti

● Tim Tsiklauri, Best Director – for Crackheads (New Zealand), award accepted by Tim Tsiklauri with several cast and crew members in attendance

● RED (UK), Best Music Video, directed by Min Reid (UK)

● Amore Grande (Italy), Best Original Story, directed by Max Chicco (Italy)

● Waiting For Rain (Australia), Best Short Film, directed by Andrew Carbone

● KRUMP (Germany), Special Jury Awards, directed by Johannes Ziegler

● The Catch (New Zealand), Best Feature Film, directed by Simon Mark Brown. Award accepted by cast members David Capstick, Ruth Wynne and Nicol Munro.

Festival Director Irina McCreadie says “We are very excited about the enthusiastic reception of the festival in Auckland. We plan to become a regular fixture on the New Zealand film festival scene and to continue supporting independent filmmakers in gaining wider recognition for their work”.

The festival will return to Auckland in 2018 under a new name – New Zealand Southern Cross Film Festival. Entries for the New Zealand Southern Cross Film Festival 2018 are now open at:

http://worldfilmpresentation.com/Festival/New-Zealand-Southern-Cross-Film-Festival

Media Release 15 September 2017.