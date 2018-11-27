Growing Interest in NZ’s Sheep Milk Industry

(PR.co.nz) Labour Party MP Jamie Strange officiated the ribbon cutting ceremony. “The sheep milk industry provides huge export potential for New Zealand Inc.” Mr Strange says.

This event offered the chance for attendees to tour Spring Sheep’s Pilot Farms and learn more about the Sheep-Horizon Three Primary Growth Partnership programme, which aims to build a sustainable and high value New Zealand sheep milk industry.

“The interest in sheep milking is growing rapidly. In one year since our last Farm Day, interest in what we are doing has grown over 300%. It was great to see such a turnout and have multiple enquiries from farmers wanting to enter the industry.” Spring Sheep’s Farm Business Manager Thomas Macdonald says.

Spring Sheep’s Pilot Farms are research and development sites for trialling new farming models and a centre for learning, with the purpose of developing the optimal farm system for sheep milking in New Zealand.

