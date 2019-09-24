Parker Bridge Launches New Website

(PR.co.nz)

Craig Hegan, Parker Bridge NZ’s Director commented, “The new website is designed to emphasise our long-standing reputation, developed over 20 years, along with showcasing the extensive recruitment services we provide. As innovators, we are continually looking for new ways to improve how we operate and market our services.”

The new website is part of a continuing story of successful improvements. “Last year, Parker Bridge New Zealand won Best Marketing Campaign in the Global Recruiter Asia Pacific Awards. Earlier this year, we launched a new integrated CRM system in partnership with Vincere.”

“Featured with stunning graphics from around New Zealand, this fresh and modern digital platform reflects our proud status as a New Zealand owned business. We are also pleased to promote our values of being people centric by providing a wealth of candidate and client resources. All of which are designed to help our community of job seekers and hiring managers.”

“What really makes our new website stand out is that that we have designed the first platform in New Zealand to exclusively promote talented commercial accounting & finance, and business support candidates directly to our clients. Functioning like a ‘job board’, this new service will evolve our recruitment marketing to be centred around a people-first approach.”

Craig also explained, “Since we began operating in 1997, Parker Bridge has built one of the most established reputations for being the go-to partner for

commercial accounting & finance, professional services, and business support recruitment. We will continue with our approach to innovate and improve; along with our commitment to deliver outstanding service.”

Media Release 23 September 2019.