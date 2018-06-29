Precision AutoWerk become New Zealand’s first Tesla approved body repairer

(PR.co.nz) Auckland high-end vehicle repairers, Precision AutoWerk has been selected as Tesla’s first approved repairer.

Tesla joins Aston Martin, Maserati and Nissan R35 GTR in awarding New Zealand approved repairer status to Precision AutoWerk.

Tesla demands the highest standard from their approved body shop repairers. This includes rigorous, training in Tesla specific repair techniques and specialist equipment to ensure that all structural work and welding carried out on Tesla’s unique aluminium body is completed to the proper standard.

Precision AutoWerk has recently invested in upgrading their Glenfield facility to ensure that they maintain the high standards set by these industry leading brands in which they service.

“Working with the kind of brands we do, we need to ensure that our business remains as innovative and as focused on technological improvement as these companies are”, comments Precision AutoWerks Director, Paul Gibson.

“In the ever-evolving world of auto-repair technology it is important that we remain at the cutting edge of industry advancements”.

“We have put a lot of work into our facility recently and being awarded approved repairer status by Tesla, a company renowned for its ambitious design and auto technology is a real testament to our commitment to the highest quality auto repairs”.

All Tesla approved body shops have been factory trained and fully equipped to repair Tesla vehicles to the original vehicle specifications for structural integrity and quality of finish.

Precision AutoWerk are equipped to service all Tesla models, including model S, model X and model 3.

Precision AutoWerk’s upgraded facility can be found at 224 Archers Road, Glenfield, Auckland.

