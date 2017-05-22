Pronto Finance launches their automated lending system

(PR.co.nz) With over 91% of New Zealanders actively using the internet, Kiwi consumers are looking to do more online. Whilst some lenders offer a hybrid of online and staff managed options, the financial services industry has been slow to offer a truly online alternative.

In order to meet this demand Pronto Finance has launched their revolutionary automated lending system. Using the latest technology they offer personal loans with a “9 minute guarantee”.

Pronto Finance is an entirely online lender, allowing customers to get fast cash loans anywhere in New Zealand on their mobile or PC.

By removing paper contracts, office appointments and unnecessary processes they provide faster loans, with fairer interest rates.

As everything is done online, Pronto is able to use their alternative customer scoring system to offer low interest loans to New Zealand borrowers.

The technology driven company offers annual interest rates starting at 14% providing a very competitive alternative to banks, peer to peer lenders and second tier finance companies.

Whilst their interest rates are lower than a number of New Zealand banks, it’s Pronto’s convenience and speed that looks set to disrupt the industry.

With an entirely online solution, customers can apply in four minutes and have an approval with Pronto’s “9 minute processing promise”. This can all be done on a mobile device, with no printing or scanning required.

Considered to be the fastest finance company in New Zealand, Pronto hasn’t overlooked the growing requirement for transparency and fairness. All costs are clearly outlined before customers apply and there are no hidden fees for early repayment.

There is also a strong emphasis on responsible lending. Using a tailor made affordability algorithm, Pronto’s advanced system ensures every borrower is capable of repaying their loan, without undue financial pressure.

Pronto is answering the call from consumers to provide faster, fairer and more convenient finance.

Media Release on 22 May 2017 by Pronto Finance

