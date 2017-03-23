Introducing Pure Start Organics

(PR.co.nz) Pure Start Organics (www.purestartorganics.co.nz) are a 100% owned and operated New Zealand family business. Founded by Ina Babic (Former Miss New Zealand International) after the birth of her first child “Luka constantly suffered from eczema so i decided to make the switch to organic and natural based products, for example organic clothing and eco-friendly washing powder to see if that would make a difference, sure enough his eczema settled almost immediately!”.

We provide only organic and natural based baby products in the belief that every child deserves to have a pure and gentle start in life. We are proud to say that all our fabric based products are made from 100% certified organic cotton ensuring the safest and softest material for babies.

Why choose organic cotton? It is extra soft and produced free from any chemicals making it the best choice for your family and the environment. This material is perfect for the delicate, sensitive skin of babies.

Other brands that we stock are carefully selected in order to ensure the very best quality for you, your child, your home and the environment. For example, we are the only baby product company that stocks The Honest Company eco-friendly baby diapers.

We have had a very positive response from consumers since launching in February 2017. What our customers say:

“The reason why I choose Pure Start Organics is that i know i’m getting high quality organic products at a reasonable price for my child” – Sarah D, Auckland

“I purchased some clothing from Pure Start Organics for my baby because i was looking for organic cotton to help settle his eczema. The fabric is very soft and gentle on his skin and has really helped a lot.” – Laura J, Christchurch

“I just love the Honest diapers, they absorb much more than other diapers we’ve tried, they’re hypoallergenic and the prints are so cute!” – Cindy B, Auckland