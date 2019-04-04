Push-to-talk technology to improve NZ Worker Safety

(PR.co.nz) Entec, New Zealand suppliers of the popular Blackline G7c lone-worker monitoring devices have announced the introduction of a new push-to-talk (PTT) service.

In a world first for lone-worker monitors, PTT allows the G7c to function seamlessly as a two-way radio, however, unlike traditional radios, PTT has no range limits or licensing. This saves organisations from having to buy separate fleets of radios and minimises the amount of equipment an individual worker must wear and maintain.

Featuring 100+ channels as well as coverage in over 100 countries, the new G7c allows users to connect from anywhere using a simple push of a red latch.

“Among many NZ businesses, workers are equipped with personal gas detectors or lone worker monitors”, explains Entec General Manager Bob Weston.

“However, due to factors such as practicality and cost, they are not equipped with a two-way radio. The new G7c with PTT will mean that these workers have access to swift communication between team members and managers – something which will only improve worker safety”.

The new G7c also includes a dedicated channel for emergency situations which will notify every device on the network and with the capability to connect with up to 250 people, the G7c allows workers in different areas to effectively coordinate with one another.

The new Blackline G7c with PTT is now available to NZ organisations and can be purchased through Entec’s dedicated gas detection website upon request.

Media Release by Entec, New Zealand

