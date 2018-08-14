Rachel Hunter Invites Kiwis To Explore The Beauty of Soul

(PR.co.nz) New Zealand’s Supermodel sweetheart, Rachel Hunter, is returning to New Zealand and offering a variety of events throughout September to help kiwis learn more about meditation, breath, conscious living, and community. This follows her nationwide sell out tour around New Zealand in February which saw her speak to thousands of woman in Whangarei, Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Taupo, Wellington, Christchurch, Nelson, Dunedin, and Invercargill.

Rachel Hunter shares…

“Beauty of Soul Workshops are an extension of the talks I did around New Zealand in March.

If you’ve wondered about yoga and meditation, this workshop allows you to explore these ancient practices. We will cover Breathwork (Pranayama), Kriyas, and how to harness your energy through your Chakras, Mudras, and Mantras.

This is a place not to feel scared or “OMG am I doing it right?” or “I can’t do that.” Go at your own pace. We are all learning…even me! I am open to us all supporting and encouraging each other.

My wish with these workshops is to open the doors to this practice so you can discover a new side of yourself. This is exploring, feeling, and experiencing our own nature. This weekend is intimate, just 33 of us, together in an immersive and intensive look into our wellbeing.

We can talk Yoga, Wellbeing, Tour of Beauty, Kids, Beauty…

OPEN HEART ♥️

No Spiritual Ego

Namaste,

Rachel xx”

The events throughout September are proudly sponsored by New Zealand Tea company Ti Ora. Ti Ora, by definition, is a tea of wellbeing. Rachel is an ambassador for Ti Ora – teas blended and packed in NZ using premium teas, fruits and herbs.

Our silky, spacious pyramid bags allow for perfect brewing and our master blenders have lovingly crafted our new range of delicious teas, each blended with native New Zealand botanicals.

Native botanicals have been used in NZ for centuries to support wellbeing. We have sourced Kawakawa and Manuka leaf, both used traditionally for their herbal properties, from the East Cape of New Zealand. These botanicals perfectly complement our blends, to create a range of premium teas that offer a delicious taste of wellbeing.

The Ti Ora range provides 10 unique and delicious blends; including black, green and fruit and herbal teas – a blend for every occasion and every tea drinker.

With evening events, day workshops, and weekend immersions there is an event for every type of seeker. From novice, to curious, to yogi. All events are listed on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/rachel-hunter-event-team-17394244317

