Right Choice Builders Releases New Website

(PR.co.nz) Right Choice Builders unveils new website to better inform locals of their top-notch residential and commercial building and renovating services

Tauranga building company Right Choice Builders has launched a new website to provide locals of the commercial and residential building and renovation services they are looking for. The website address is www.rightchoicebuilders.co.nz.

Andy Temara of Right Choice Builders understands that there are plenty of companies offering similar services. Thus it is necessary that the potential consumers understand what it is they are offering. “There are a lot of cowboys out there, this website will give the locals a better understanding of what we are offering, and what they need to know when it comes to building and renovating.” says Andy Temara.

Locals can learn about the different aspects of the company’s business on the website, including: new home builds; home renovations; and commercial construction.

New Builds

Right Choice Builders offers more than just new home construction; they offer full project management or labour only contracts, 10-Year Master Builder’s Guarantee, and on-time and on-budget delivery of your project. Engage the services of Right Choice Builders and you can have the new home that your family deserves.

Renovations/Additions

Home renovations or additions and extensions of all sizes from the kitchen and bathroom to granny flats – Right Choice Builders can handle it all. The team also helps with outdoor renovations like decks, fences, pergolas and retaining walls. With plenty of small and large commercial and residential projects managed, the team of builders can complete anything on time and on budget.

Commercial Construction

Get the help from Right Choice Builders when planning to setup a new business office or building. Whether it is a new store or you’ve moved to a new location, the team can take care of the fitouts and installations needed. From retail stores, office blocks to hospitality establishments and rest homes, your project can be delivered on time and within budget.

Right Choice Builders works across the Bay of Plenty. For more information on the building and renovation services provided by Right Choice Builders, go to: www.rightchoicebuilders.co.nz.

Media Release 23 January 2020.