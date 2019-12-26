SNAP EVANGELIST EV SHUTTLE VANS

In a first for New Zealand, Snap Rentals, a nationwide New Zealand owned, and operated car rental company is replacing its traditional diesel transfer shuttle vans at Auckland Airport and Christchurch Airport, with 100% electric powered EV vans with funding help from EECA and the Government’s Low Emission Vehicle Contestable Fund.

Snap operates just off terminal at airport locations around New Zealand, offering shuttle transfer services to transport customers to and from the airport to collect and return rental vehicles.

Snap have purchased three 100% electric powered LDV EV80 10 seater shuttles for use at its Auckland Airport, and Christchurch Airport pickup locations.

Snap’s Co-Founders, Patrick Broadbent, and Jamie Bennett have long had an interest in electric and hybrid vehicles. Snap have been at the forefront of the move towards electric vehicles, being the first nationwide car rental company to offer EVs in 2017, and the first rental company to offer Tesla vehicles for hire. Snap also has the largest percentage of hybrid vehicles of any nationwide car rental operator.

Broadbent says the introduction of the EV shuttles represents a huge step forward for the tourism industry.

“New Zealand is known for being ‘clean and green’, and its important tourism operators walk the talk. Snap is strongly committed to moving towards a more sustainable operation, and it makes both environmental and financial sense to switch to electric shuttles.”

Bennett goes on to say, “For many, our shuttles are the first experience people have of New Zealand, and we want to show we are committed to a sustainable future, while offering world class affordable service.

Snap was successful in gaining funding assistance from EECA and the Government’s Low Emission Vehicle Contestable Fund which assists organisations with the funding of projects which help accelerate the uptake of electric and other low emissions vehicles.

Snap estimates a reduction of approximately 34 tones of CO2 emissions annually with their switch from diesel to electric shuttles. Snap are rolling out the new EV shuttles just in time for the busy summer season at its largest locations.

