Street Georges “Next Lockdown (Covid Love Song)”

(PR.co.nz)

Avondale based music project “Street Georges” are excited to announce the releasing their Second Single “Next Lockdown (Covid Love Song)” at Auckland’s Portland Public House on Thursday 22 April 2021 with Special Guests Audio Zephyr, Claire Kendall, Ema Barton and La CoCo opening the event pending lockdown levels for Tamaki Makaurau.



Waikato born frontman Rich Beckmannflay has previously been known playing drums for most of his musical past. Rich now calls himself a recovering drummer transitioning to singer songwriter and guitarist early 2018. Inspiration for “Next Lockdown” was the observation of people going through lockdowns on their own, perhaps wishing they had made connection with a special someone before the lockdowns defined everyone’s shelter in-place default bubbles.



Next Lockdown was written during the first Lockdown in 2020, with a few rehearsal sessions that were interrupted by next lockdown alerts. Recorded live at Earwig Studios on 24 track analog tape engineered by Darren McShane. Mastering was completed February 2021 at Munki Studios by Mike Gibson during yet another lockdown, just in time for yet another lockdown leading into March 2021. Whilst trying to predict lockdown levels for a live release event, we hope there is no next lockdown!

Ngā mihi maioha, streetgeorges.com

Media Release 20 March 2020.