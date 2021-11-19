Street Georges Release “Different Kind of Girl” Feat. Aung Zin in Support of Myanmar Democracy

Auckland based music project Street Georges are excited to announce the online release of their third single “Different Kind of Girl” Feat. Aung Zin in support of Myanmar democracy on Sunday 21 November 2021 Myanmar National Day.

Waikato born frontman Rich Beckmannflay spent some time in Myanmar and met rapper Aung Zin while in Yangon. “Different Kind of Girl” was inspired from looking at various systems of government and monarchy following the military junta coup detaining Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February this year. The song is intended as a gift to the people of Myanmar to let them know their struggle for democracy is not unnoticed despite everything going on in the world stage with covid.

“Different Kind of Girl” was written during lockdown in 2021, and without any option for live band rehearsal and Aung Zin being locked down in Singapore, the song took a natural journey into a dubish electronica zone. Recorded and produced in home studios, mastering was completed at Munki Studios by Mike Gibson.

Available 21 Nov across all digital platforms

Ngā mihi maioha, streetgeorges.com

Media Release 19 November 2021.