StressFreeCarRental.com expands into New Zealand’s Car Rental Market

Despite a significant downturn in the global car rental market due to the Covid pandemic, StressFreeCarRental.com continues to expand into new international markets.



Customers in New Zealand can now take advantage of StressFreeCarRental.com’s price match guarantee on car hire deals at car hire locations throughout the country.



The website compares car hire deals from a wide range of locations in New Zealand, including all major airport and city locations. Wherever they’re available, deals are also included that offer a low security deposit and can be collected using a debit card.



‘We’ve spent the last 12 months building partnerships with all of the leading car rental brands in New Zealand and we’re committed to making the car hire booking process as stress-free as possible. Our focus is on offering customers total transparency on all costs for their car rental, including all of the fees that are payable at the desk” said StressFreeCarRental.com CEO, John Charnock.



Launched in 2019, the website initially focused on the UK market and is now expanding into other international markets, starting with New Zealand which will be closely followed by Australia, South Africa and the USA.



‘New Zealand’s car rental market is very competitive, but I believe that we can add real value for our customers and our car rental partners. We’ve already started to take bookings since the end of the various lockdowns and we’re looking forward to building our business here in the years to come’ Mr Charnock added.



Car hire can be booked on the website by paying a small deposit online which is refundable if the booking is cancelled within 48 hours of collecting the car. Refunds are processed within 24 hours of receiving a cancellation request.



Media Release on 16 November 2020



Media Contact

John Charnock, StressFreeCarRental.com

Email: help@stressfreecarrental.com

Phone: +441613941226

Website: https://www.stressfreecarrental.com/