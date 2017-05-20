Tailor Skincare Wins Bauer Beauty Award

(PR.co.nz) Last night at Bauer Media’s Best in Beauty Awards in Auckland, New Zealand beauty brand Tailor Skincare took home the award for Best Face Cleanser with its multi-purpose, fan favorite Tailor Oil Cleanse.

The Bauer Beauty Awards celebrate excellence in all things beauty with the winners being chosen by the readers who vote for their favourite products across a few select categories: hair, makeup, skin and body.

“I’m so proud of Tailor Oil Cleanse winning the best cleanser of 2017 from Bauer Media in conjunction with Fashion Quarterly and Farmers,” shared an enthusiastic Sara Quilter, Founder and Managing Director of Tailor Skincare. “It’s incredible not only for a small NZ business to take home the prize over some big multinationals, but also because oil cleansing is such a gentle, healthy and nourishing way to cleanse the skin.”

Tailor Oil Cleanse was formulated with antioxidant rich, cold pressed New Zealand grown hazelnut oil and organic organic coconut oil. This multi-purpose product not only removes makeup and dirty, oily build-up from your skin and pores, but it also leaves skin feeling clean, fresh and balanced. It is available at various stockists and can be purchased on their website https://tailorskin.co/

Media Release 20 May 2017.