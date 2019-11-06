Tapping into Aotearoa’s Diverse Wealth of Creativity

MAD is a cheeky new platform that allows businesses to side-step the big ad agencies and connect directly with creatives.



Post your marketing, advertising, or design briefs on MAD and creative kiwis from across Aotearoa will pitch their ideas direct to you.



Our mission is to break through the glass ceilings of the advertising industry and tap into Aotearoa’s diverse wealth of creativity.



Use the promo code CREATIVEDIVERSITY when you sign up to receive $20 free credit.



www.mad.co.nz



MAD is a part of Diversity & Inclusion New Zealand, a collective of Kiwi Entrepreneurs, Startups and Small Businesses who support and celebrate Diversity and Inclusion within New Zealand.



Empowering people from all walks of life, age, gender, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, and education to build a more inclusive and safe Aotearoa.



Visit diversity.org.nz to find out more.

