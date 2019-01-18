The Career Academy Becomes Approved AAT Provider

(PR.co.nz) The Career Academy has been accredited by the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) to deliver accounting and bookkeeping qualifications.

AAT is the world’s leading professional accountancy body for accounting technicians. AAT qualifications give students practical skills to work in a range of accounting and bookkeeping roles. People with AAT qualifications go on to work at all levels and in all sectors of the economy and have the opportunity to gain professional recognition of their skills and expertise.

Only AAT Approved training providers are allowed to deliver AAT qualifications and courses and they must first go through a rigorous verification and approval process. Students can therefore have the confidence that they will receive the highest standard of education from AAT Approved training providers and gain and use qualifications they can have faith in.

Commenting on the announcement Daniel Hunt, CEO of The Career Academy said: “AAT qualifications provide a prominent route to a career in the accounting and bookkeeping industries. Working in conjunction with AAT, we have created a number of new AAT pathways for students, giving them the chance to add to their skills and gain professional AAT status”. Mark Farrar, AAT Chief Executive, said: “An AAT qualification is internationally recognised, and we are pleased that The Career Academy will now be offering its students the opportunity to take this significant step towards a career as a professional accountant or bookkeeper. All businesses have requirements for well-trained finance staff, and students who achieve our qualifications demonstrate that they have the skills in place to carry out this important function.”

Media Release 18 January 2019.