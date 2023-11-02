The Rising Popularity of Wood and Wood-Look Window Treatments

ACTs Blinds, a leading provider of high-quality window treatments, has noticed a growing trend in the preferences of Auckland homeowners. Their customers are increasingly seeking a more natural aesthetic with wood and wood-look window treatments steadily gaining popularity



With over 15 years of experience in the industry, ACTs Blinds has been a local pioneer in offering a wide range of window treatment solutions, and they are excited to be a part of the growing movement towards wooden window coverings.



Janene Gillon, Director of ACTs Blinds, has witnessed this shift in homeowners’ preferences and commented on the resurgence of wood in window treatments: “Wood has truly made a comeback in the world of window coverings. Auckland homeowners are increasingly embracing wood and wood-look products for their homes. Whether it’s the elegance of timber shutters or the classic appeal of wooden venetian blinds, these options bring natural beauty and warmth to any living space.”



The appeal of wood and wood-look window treatments lies in their ability to seamlessly blend with variety of interior design styles. From traditional to modern, these products have a versatile charm that complements any decor, making them the ideal choice for homeowners looking to refresh their living spaces.



ACTs Blinds takes pride in offering a wide selection of wood and wood-look window treatments, ensuring customers can find the perfect fit for their homes. Their team of experts provides personalised advice and assistance to help homeowners select the best window coverings that match their style, budget, and functional requirements.



From adding a touch of sophistication with timber shutters to infusing a warm and rustic ambiance with wooden venetian blinds, ACTs Blinds’ range of options is designed to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of Auckland homeowners.

Media Release on 2 November 2023

