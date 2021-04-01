Transmark Subsea European Rep for Boxfish ROV

(PR.co.nz)

Transmark Subsea becomes the European distributor of ROV systems from Boxfish Research, New Zealand, expanding their offering of high-tech subsea solutions to help their customers operations stay relevant and effective.

Boxfish Research designs and manufactures industry leading, actively stabilised, ultra-high definition underwater ROVs and 360 cameras for submerged asset inspection, defence & security, marine science, energy, aquaculture, police and search & rescue, VR/ AR and cinematography. A tetherless, autonomous option is pending – stay tuned!

Distribution of Boxfish Research ROV systems complements Transmark Subsea’s diverse range of underwater solutions which include WiSub pinless connectors, DeepSea Power& Light cameras and lighting, as well as the company’s in-house range of subsea cabling and termination solutions.

“Boxfish Research is excited to be able to better serve our clients in Europe and expand our regional capabilities in partnership with Transmark Subsea,” said Craig Anderson, Co-Founder of Boxfish Research.

“Transmark Subsea is proud to become the European representative for this reputable product line”, said Transmark Subsea’s Managing Director Leif Hugo Arntsen. “Boxfish’s superior product range aligns very well with our development of Subsea resident solutions and swappable tools.”

