Tubman Heating Moves Into Wellington

(PR.co.nz) After 30+ years in Auckland, Tubman Heating Limited is excited to have moved into the Wellington region through the acquisition of Devham Services.

Devham Services is a Lower Hutt-based company specializing in combustion & heating. The Devham Services crew has been helping to serve regional and national organisations for over 30 years by providing specialised local services and by selling boilers, burners, valves and a myriad of other equipment and spare parts throughout the country. For more information have a look at www.devham.co.nz . We’re excited to be working with experts that parallel the expertise of the rest of our team.

We would like to extend a warm welcome to staff at Devham Services and say a special ‘thank you’ to the previous owners, Sharron and Alan Hamilton, who are stepping back after many years of hard work. We wish both of you all the very best!

But there’s more! Tubman Heating is also setting up shop in Hamilton. We will re-locate one of our top technicians to the area from mid-October to better service existing Waikato and Bay of Plenty customers and to hopefully build some new relationships!

These initiatives are part of our continued dedication to provide prompt, safe, and technically sound combustion and heating solutions for New Zealand industry and commerce. Establishment of regional bases will help us support more organisations across the North Island with the best possible service.

Tubman Heating staff members are experts in the installation, commissioning and servicing of commercial boilers and burners and the provision of related equipment and parts. If you need help with heating systems, please do not hesitate to contact us on the numbers below.

Tubman Heating, Auckland: 09 444 5076

Tubman Heating, Hamilton: 07 838 3080

Devham Services, Wellington: 04 939 4334

Media Release 12 October 2019.