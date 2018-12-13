Verifi ranked 154 in Deloitte Technology Fast 500

(PR.co.nz) Auckland, New Zealand, 13 December 2018 – Verifi Identity Services today announced that it ranked Number 154 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2018, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in Asia Pacific. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Verifi Identity Services grew 481% during this period.

Verifi Identity Services’ Managing Director, Vincent McCartney, credits market demand for ways to streamline customer onboarding processes and a lot of hard work with the company’s 481% revenue growth over the past three years. He said, “An increasing amount of companies captured by New Zealand’s Anti-Money laundering legislation are realising that by an electronic identity verification solution, such as Cloudcheck, to streamline their customer onboarding they can increase revenue, reduce costs and improve their customer experience.

To place 154th in Asia Pacific, and 6th in New Zealand, is an outstanding achievement and demonstrates the growth potential for RegTech companies right now as an increasing number of New Zealand companies are brought into the AML/CFT regime.

We have achieved our growth without any external funding or grants which shows that New Zealand start-ups can achieve success without capital raising if they have the right proposition and a lot of hard work.”

“Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ is commendable in today’s highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry,” said Toshifumi Kusunoki, DTTL Leader, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific program. “We congratulate Verifi Identity Services on being one of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in the region.”

Overall, companies that ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2018 program had an average growth rate of 600 percent—the highest average growth rate since 2008.

About Verifi Identity Services

Verifi Identity Services Limited (“Verifi”) is a leading provider of online electronic identity verification solutions and PEP screening to companies requiring name, date of birth and address verification of their customers.

Verifi was founded in 2012 in Auckland, New Zealand by legal and financial services professionals Tyler McNamee and Vincent McCartney, and interactive pioneers Karl von Randow and Matthew Buchanan of Cactuslab. Together they provide over 30 years of global financial services experience and 30 years of modern, functional and accessible web solutions. Please see www.verifidentity.com for more information.

