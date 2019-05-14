Wellington Businesses Begin Winter Coat Drive for Wellington Night Shelter

(PR.co.nz) Wellington’s leading yoga studio and mindfulness hub, Awhi Yoga and Wellbeing, along with boutique PR agency Wonderland Firm have announced an upcoming Winter Coat Drive beginning on Wednesday May 15th with all donations going to the Wellington Night Shelter.

After reading a recent news article about the state of Wellington’s homeless, Wonderland Firm’s co-founder Anne Buttar said the idea of helping others in the community who may not have the tools to help themselves was what inspired her and husband and co-founder, Glen, to organise this mission.

“Having a winter coat to keep warm is one of life’s necessities,” said Anne. “I read where the ages of the city’s homeless range from 15 to 63 and some of them aren’t in shelters at night. These are people who need our help, they are our community, and we want to help keep them warm.”

“Being warm is a basic need that sadly many don’t have access to,” shared Justine Hamill, co-founder of Awhi Yoga and Wellbeing. “To awhi one other is, at the very least, to be fed and be kept warm.”

“If you are dropping off donations, there will be a box outside the studio doors for drop-offs, but if the studio is open, please come in, drop off your donation, and say hello,” said Justine. “Awhi means to ‘embrace, hug, support and cherish’ – this is what we do, it is what we love and what we’re passionate about… OUR community.”

The Winter Coat Drive starts on Wednesday May 15th and will close on June 15th. Donations are being accepted at Awhi Yoga and Wellbeing all month long at Level 2/15 Johnston St or feel free to email office@wonderlandfirm.com with any questions.

Media Release 14 May 2019.