Whangaparaoa Lodge 2017 Hospitality NZ Award Finalist

(PR.co.nz) Whangaparaoa Lodge today announced it has been listed as a finalist in the Best Motel category of the 2017 Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence. 54 award finalists are spread across 16 separate categories. Country hotels, upmarket metropolitan gastro pubs, multi-million dollar hotels, neighbourhood cafés, regional motels, exceptional hosts, marketers and trainers from all over the country are among the finalists announced earlier this week. The winners will be announced at the annual awards dinner on October 19th, 2017 in Wellington.

“Our service concept of Redefining Casual Luxury through exceeding our guest expectations is being recognized and I am so proud of our small team who continue to strive for excellence every day. Most of all, knowing our guests are leaving with a positive, lasting memory of their stay in New Zealand and the region is self-fulfilling” said Troy Clarry, commenting on the recent results.

Troy believes that Whangaparaoa Lodge’s success is largely due to the operating philosophy of always improving on status quo, never say “no”, understanding the ever-changing needs of all guests and the physical aspect of the location on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula.

Whangaparaoa Lodge is located on Little Manly Beach, 35 minutes north of Auckland city. The 14 room boutique property is managed by Katalyma Hotels and Hospitality.

The Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence honours the achievement of hospitality and accommodation businesses that have performed exceptionally throughout the year. Entrants are judged over an eight-week period by a panel of independent industry professionals, who assess every entry on a range of commercial and operational criteria – including staff training and human resources, customer service, food and beverages, marketing and promotional activities, environmental initiatives and the demonstration of business growth.

Winners of the Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence will be announced at the organization’s national conference being held in Wellington on October 19, 2017.

Media Release 25 August 2017.