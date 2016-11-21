Wilson Trollope Announces 2017 Winter Collection – Cactaceae

(PR.co.nz) Wellington fashion designer Annabelle Wilson, the creative mind behind the Wilson Trollope label, has announced the upcoming launch of her 2017 winter collection Cactaceae.

The collection (which can be viewed in its entirety at www.wilsontrollope.com) came about from a beautiful 1960’s book of cacti illustrations that belonged to Annabelle’s great grandfather. “The detail and penmanship of the drawings is so lifelike and intimate – it is such a traditional way of drawing and requires a specific skill set which I am in awe of,” said Wilson.

This collection follows the signature Wilson Trollope look where dresses are the mainstay of the collection as well as their luxurious winter coats. Wilson is known for her use of beautiful fabrics and is focused on creating beautiful cuts that make both the fabric and wearer shine.

“The contemporary woman’s lifestyle is so varied, it requires a wardrobe that is diverse to cater to these needs but it also needs to be luxurious and beautiful to empower the wearer,” shares Annabelle. “I have created garments that transfer across various occasions, and complement these needs. They are luxurious yet understated to make the wearer feel special everyday.”

Wilson Trollope’s Winter 2017 collection will be available for purchase online and through stockists 1st of February, 2017.