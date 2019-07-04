Wise Move Launches Online Platform Connecting Consumers with Moving Companies

(PR.co.nz) Wise Move, a New Zealand transport marketplace, recently launched its innovative online platform that connects moving companies with consumers looking to move large items like furniture or appliances or those moving homes. The platform, which went live in March, allows consumers to advertise their shipment needs for free online, and local movers can search for jobs that align with their current routes and schedules. The service aims to help both the consumer and movers save time and money.



Wise Move is the first company of its kind in New Zealand, and thus far, it has been met with a positive response. Since launching in March, moving companies have shown great interest in the service. Additionally, individuals with vehicles capable of hauling large items have also been utilizing the system, and since going live, Wise Move has logged over 200 mover registrants on the site. Reviews from consumers who have utilized the intuitive platform to advertise and procure moving services have been positive, citing the service’s convenience and the professionalism of the movers secured through the site.



For consumers looking for assistance with a move, Wise Move is free to advertise on. They can create a listing that describes the details of the shipment, and Wise Move will contact local movers to facilitate it. Consumers are then able to get to know interested movers via their online profiles, read reviews, and compare prices before selecting a mover. Clients then meet with their movers at the specified time and location and sit back and allow them to take care of the move.



All movers registered on Wise Move’s site are vetted and required to submit proof of identification to ensure client peace of mind and safety. And because Wise Move connects consumers with movers close to their area who may already have other jobs in the area, the price of moving services are 75% cheaper than standard moving rates. Additionally, consumers save time by having the ability to vet and compare prices for all interested companies in one place versus calling a number of companies or having to review multiple websites.



To learn more about Wise Move or to list a shipment on the site, visit https://www.wisemove.co.nz/.

Media Release on 4 July 2019

Media Contact

Gediminas Burinskis

Email: info@wisemove.co.nz

Website: https://www.wisemove.co.nz/