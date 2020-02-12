Wright Kitchens Releases New Website

(PR.co.nz)

Custom kitchen and cabinetry makers Wright Kitchens has launched a new website to better inform Wellington locals of their bespoke kitchen design, laundry renovation and custom wardrobe services as well as custom cabinetry for homes and businesses. The website is online at: www.wrightkitchens.co.nz.

Wright Kitchens owner Melanie Wright is an experienced kitchen designer and her husband Stu is a joiner. Together with their daughter Nikita, they have been working with homeowners, builders and interior designers since 2009 delivering dream kitchens and storage solutions to clients across the Wellington region. Melanie says “Our bespoke designs combined with expert workmanship ensures all our kitchens and cabinetry are crafted and installed to the highest standard and offer great options according to your budget and needs.”

Locals can learn about the different aspects of the company’s business on the website, including: new kitchens and kitchen makeovers; laundry renovations, custom wardrobes & bathroom vanities; and custom cabinetry including commercial fitout.

Kitchen & Sculleries

From new doors for a kitchen makeover to a complete new room, Wright Kitchens offers functional yet stylish designed kitchens and sculleries. Services include expert design, supply of all products, installation and new kitchen cabinetry – everything you need under one roof making the process simple and easy for homeowners.

Laundries, Bathroom Vanities & Wardrobes

Wright Kitchens create laundries that are practical with storage solutions that look great and match the look of the rest of your home. Custom designed wardrobes make the most of your space and meet your needs perfectly, while Wright Kitchens custom bathroom vanities are created by experienced joiners to fit tricky spaces or make a statement.

Custom Cabinetry

From their Wellington joinery workshop, Wright Kitchens can create and customise cabinetry and storage solutions for homes and businesses including commercial fit-outs and retail shops.



As Mel says “We provide the personal touch for all your new kitchen and cabinetry needs. We work closely with each client to understand your needs and take careful notes of your ideas before starting your design. We stand behind the quality of our workmanship and ensure all cabinetry is crafted and installed to a high standard.”

Wright Kitchens services Upper Hutt, Lower Hutt, Wellington and Porirua.

For more details on Wright Kitchens custom kitchen designs and cabinetry services, go to: www.wrightkitchens.co.nz.

Media Release 12 February 2020.