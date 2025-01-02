Alfred Flight 2 Update: Avionics System Update Necessitates Potential Delay

M Aerospace Limited, based in Auckland, New Zealand, announces an update regarding the development of its Alfred version 2 rocket and the planned second test flight.

The company has undertaken a significant change in its avionics system development. After encountering unforeseen challenges with the Udoo Key micro-computer board, M Aerospace has made the decision to transition to an Arduino-based system with an integrated nine-degree inertial measurement unit.

Alfred is a crucial research and development prototype and proof-of-concept step towards M Aerospace’s ultimate goal: interstellar travel. This test flight programme is designed to gather critical data and validate technologies necessary for future long-duration spaceflight.

Ongoing issues with data logging capabilities on the Udoo Key platform necessitated a reassessment of the system architecture. Data collection is not just a vital component of the testing process; it is a vital component of the flight itself, providing crucial information for analysis and future development.

“While the version 1 avionics performed as expected, the persistent issues with data logging on the Udoo Key platform forced us to re-evaluate our approach for version 2,” said Michael Hodgson, owner-director of M Aerospace. “In retrospect, the lack of official documentation and support for the Udoo Key suggests it was only ever an experimental platform. Our commitment to acquiring comprehensive flight data is paramount to the continued development and refinement of Alfred, and to our long-term goals. We believe this change to a well-documented and supported Arduino-based system will provide the stability and reliability we require for both development and operation.”

This change in avionics hardware may impact the previously announced launch date of 5 January 2025. M Aerospace is currently assessing the integration timeline for the new system and will provide a further update on the flight schedule as soon as possible.

M Aerospace remains committed to safety and thorough testing in all its operations. The company appreciates the continued support and understanding of its stakeholders as it works to achieve it’s mission of advancing aerospace technology and paving the way for interstellar travel.

About M Aerospace: M Aerospace is an Auckland-based aerospace start-up company dedicated to the development and testing of innovative rocket technology. The company’s flagship project, the Alfred rocket, is a vital research and development platform for testing and validating new technologies essential for future interstellar exploration.

Media Release 2 January 2025.