Auckland Signage Company Brings 3D Printing In-House to Redefine What Signage Can Do

Big Ideas Group, one of New Zealand’s most experienced signage and fabrication companies, has integrated 3D printing directly into its in-house production workflow, a move that is already delivering results for clients and turning heads in the industry.

The Auckland-based company, known for pushing the limits of what signage can achieve, has invested in advanced 3D printing capability that sits alongside its existing design, fabrication and installation teams. The result is a fully integrated production process that gives clients access to custom, precision-engineered components without the delays and compromises that come with outsourcing.

More than a sign company

Big Ideas Group has never positioned itself as a standard sign shop. With over 100 years of combined team experience and a client list that includes some of New Zealand’s most recognised brands, the company has built its reputation on taking on projects that others cannot or will not attempt.

3D printing is the natural next step.

By bringing the capability in-house, the team can now design, prototype and produce bespoke components at speed, iterating through concepts quickly, testing performance before committing to production, and delivering a level of finish and precision that off-the-shelf fabrication simply cannot match.

For clients, this means faster turnaround, greater creative freedom, and a single team that controls the entire process from concept through to installation.

Award-winning results

The capability is already producing award-winning work.

For Mānuka Phuel, Big Ideas Group designed and produced 30 custom VIP gift boxes for exclusive guests attending Synthony in the Park. Each box was 3D printed in-house, engineered to house five Mānuka Phuel RTD cans with custom fluorescent labels, and fitted with a concealed blacklight LED illumination system that activated automatically on opening, creating a theatrical unboxing experience that brought the brand to life.

The outer sleeve featured the Phuel logo in raised relief, printed directly into the 3D form. The result was a highly creative, technically precise promotional product that combined 3D printing, electronics and experiential branding into a single piece.

The project won Bronze Medal at the NZ Sign Awards of Excellence 2026 in the Dimensional Signage and Modelling category.

For Lake Taupō Hole in One, the team engineered and produced the mechanical components for the Ball Blaster 2.0, a fully redesigned ball launcher featuring advanced electronics, a hydraulic pivot system and custom 3D printed nylon components. Having the ability to prototype and test components in-house meant the team could optimise the design across multiple iterations before final production. Since installation, the machine has attracted enquiries from overseas.

Built for what comes next

3D printing is not a standalone service at Big Ideas Group, it is embedded in how the team works. Every project that comes through the door can now benefit from the capability, whether that means a custom structural component, a prototype that would otherwise take weeks to produce, or a one-off promotional piece that has never been made before.

The team continues to explore new materials and refine its workflows as the technology evolves, with the goal of expanding what it can offer clients across signage, fabrication and experiential design.

For businesses looking to push beyond standard signage solutions, Big Ideas Group is ready to help. Learn more about their 3D printing capability at bigideas.co.nz/services/3d-printing.

About Big Ideas Group Big Ideas Group is an Auckland-based signage, design and fabrication company with over 100 years of combined team experience. From vehicle signage and exterior installations to illuminated displays and 3D printed components, the team delivers high-quality, custom signage solutions for businesses across New Zealand.

Media Release on 8 July 2026

Media Contact

Ross Hall, BIG Ideas

Email: ross@bigideas.co.nz

Phone: 0274920325

Website: https://bigideas.co.nz

Media: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FGJ1TFd-4e4