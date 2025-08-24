Casinoble Study – Offshore Online Casinos

Casinoble, a leading source of trusted online gambling insights, today released a detailed advisory for New Zealand players weighing the benefits and drawbacks of playing at offshore casinos.

While offshore casinos remain legal for Kiwi residents — offering tax-free winnings, diverse games, and innovative features — they also come with serious risks, including the absence of local regulatory oversight, potential unfair play, and looming legislation that could reshape the market by 2026.

With the offshore casino market projected to surpass US$600 million in 2024, New Zealand players face both opportunity and danger in choosing where to play.

Key Rewards for Kiwi Players

Legal access: Offshore play is permitted under current NZ law.

Tax-free winnings: Players keep 100% of their profits.

Game variety: Thousands of pokies, table games, and live dealer options from global providers.

Flexible payments: Options include e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and instant transfers.

Fast withdrawals: Some platforms pay out in under 24 hours.

Innovative features: VR gaming, gamification systems, and blockchain integration.

Key Risks to Consider

No local protection: Players have no direct recourse in disputes.

Uneven licensing: Some casinos are well-regulated, others are not.

Higher risk of problem gambling: 24/7 access and instant deposits can fuel overspending.

“At Casinoble, we believe in empowering Kiwi players with clear, accurate information,” said a Casinoble spokesperson. “Offshore casinos present both exciting opportunities and genuine risks. They offer legality, tax-free winnings, vast game selections, and fast payments—but they also come without local regulatory protection, carry addiction risks, and may soon face major legislative changes.”

Regulation on the Horizon

The offshore gambling duty of 12% plus GST will alter operator cost structures. By 2026, the government plans to license only around 15 online casinos, significantly reducing the number of available platforms. This will reshape the market, impacting bonuses, payment options, and player access.

Our full breakdown of the statistics, legal changes, and practical safety tips can be found in our detailed blog — Learn more here.

We also cover this topic in depth in our latest podcast episode, where we discuss the market’s future, the smartest ways to play safely, and how Kiwis can prepare for the 2026 licensing shift. You can listen to it here.

About Casinoble

Casinoble is a trusted online casino and sports betting comparison platform dedicated to helping players make safe, informed, and enjoyable gambling choices. We provide expert reviews, in-depth market insights, and responsible gaming guidance for players in New Zealand and around the world. Our mission is to empower players with accurate, transparent, and up-to-date information so they can enjoy the rewards of online gaming while minimizing the risks.