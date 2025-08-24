Vetlife and SPCA Supporting Central Otago on Community Tour

Vetlife in colloboration with the SPCA are proud to announce a joint community tour across Central Otago this week, reinforcing their decades-long partnership dedicated to improving animal welfare and supporting local communities.

The tour will see representatives from both Vetlife the SPCA visiting Vetlife clinics and engaging with frontline veterinary teams in Twizel, Cromwell, and Alexandra. In addition to clinic visits, the tour includes educational sessions at local schools, where students will learn about responsible pet ownership, animal health and wellbeing, and the vital role the SPCA plays in New Zealand communities.

“Vetlife is proud to work alongside the SPCA to promote responsible pet ownership and the wellbeing of our companions,” said Vetlife Companion Animal Business Manager, Lauren Gliddon. “Together, we’re making a meaningful impact in the lives of animals and the people who care for them.”

This initiative reflects the shared values of Vetlife and the SPCA—compassion, education, and proactive care—and highlights their commitment to empowering communities with the knowledge and resources needed to improve animal welfare across New Zealand’s South Island.