Coastal Elegance: Built Construction Transforms a Pāpāmoa Beachfront Home

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Pāpāmoa Beach, Built Construction has unveiled its latest renovation project – a seamless blend of timeless elegance, coastal comfort, and functional design. With uninterrupted ocean views stretching to Mōtiti Island, this family home has been carefully reimagined to embrace its surroundings while offering lasting quality and comfort for the years ahead.

A Vision for Modern Coastal Living

When the homeowners approached Built Construction, their vision was clear: to create a home that celebrated the beachside lifestyle while preparing for the future. The result is nothing short of spectacular – a home that feels both contemporary and enduring, with every detail thoughtfully designed for easy living.

The renovation centred around enhancing natural light, expanding the living space, and introducing features that would make the home both beautiful and practical well into retirement. A new beachfront extension brings the ocean to the doorstep, connecting indoor and outdoor living in a way that feels effortless.

Project Highlights

More Space and Light

The living area was extended toward the beach, creating room for a new kitchen and scullery. Large sliding doors now open up to the view, letting the sea breeze and sunshine flow through the home.

A Lift for Easy Access

A modern lift was added so the owners can move easily between levels, making the home future-ready and comfortable for years to come.

Stronger, Smarter Exterior

A new roof and durable coastal cladding were installed to protect against the elements. These upgrades keep the home warm, dry, and low-maintenance — perfect for seaside living.

Finishing Touches

American oak balustrades and European oak floors add warmth and texture, while the original ceiling was kept to preserve a special part of the home’s character.

A Testament to Thoughtful Design

This project is more than just a renovation; it’s a reinvention. Built Construction’s team approached every stage with precision and care, ensuring that the design honoured both the environment and the homeowners’ vision. From structural reinforcements to aesthetic detailing, the transformation demonstrates how thoughtful design can elevate coastal living into something truly special.

About Built Construction

Based in Tauranga, Built Construction specialises in high-quality residential renovations, recladding, and new builds across the Bay of Plenty. Known for combining practical expertise with design-led thinking, the team prides itself on delivering homes that are as functional as they are beautiful. Every project is guided by clear communication, attention to detail, and genuine respect for the client’s lifestyle and vision.

Thinking about transforming your own home? Whether it’s a full renovation, recladding, or a modern extension, Built Construction can bring your vision to life with expert craftsmanship and personal service.

Contact Built Construction today to discuss your next project – and discover how to create a home that’s designed to last, built to impress, and made for living.

Media Release on 14 October 2025

Media Contact

Sam, Built Construction

0800 541 659

builtconstruction.co.nz