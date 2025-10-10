Sora 2 has Landed in New Zealand

Ad Agency (adagency.co.nz) has officially become the first in New Zealand to integrate Sora 2, the groundbreaking text-to-video AI from OpenAI. For you, this means the ability to generate a complete, 8-second television-quality ad, with sound, almost instantly.

The old way of making ads was tangled in human complexity. It was about persuasion in the boardroom before it was about persuasion in the market. Our platform changes the equation. It uses advanced machine learning algorithms, not ego, to generate video ads designed for one purpose: to work.

“We have all sat through the meetings that go nowhere,” says our founder. “Sora 2 lets you bypass the drama. It’s not about whose idea is best; it’s about giving you a powerful, professionally crafted ad right now. It’s pure creation, without the friction.

Media Release 11 October 2025.