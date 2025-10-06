Tecra Evolution – Dynabook introduces Tecra A45-M & A65-M with AMD® Inside

Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited today announced the launch of two new additions to its popular Tecra range with the Tecra A45-M and Tecra A65-M, both powered by the latest AMD® Ryzen™ 200 series processors. These two new models combine supreme durability, advanced security and AI enhanced collaboration features, giving businesses across Australia and New Zealand the performance and flexibility they need to succeed.

The Tecra A45-M offers professionals a portable yet powerful 14” business laptop, weighing in from just 1.44kg and 19mm thin. It features either AMD® Ryzen™ 3, Ryzen™ 5 or Ryzen™ 7 processors with integrated AMD® Radeon™ graphics, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, up to 64GB DDR5 memory and a 5MP AI-enhanced webcam, which makes it the perfect device for mobile productivity.

The Tecra A65-M delivers the same robust performance in a larger 16” form factor, complete with a full numeric keypad for professionals who need more screen space and data entry efficiency. With its stylish dark blue chassis, AMD® Ryzen™ 200 series processors and an optional touch display, the A65-M brings performance computing to users who just need more.

Both models come equipped with a dedicated Copilot key, unlocking the power of AI and Windows 11 Pro, along with Dynabook’s renowned Secured-Core PC compliance, proprietary BIOS, MIL-STD-810H durability and a comprehensive suite of ports including Thunderbolt™ 4, HDMI®, USB-C® and Ethernet.

Angela Walker, Managing Director, Dynabook ANZ, said “Our customers are looking for devices that balance performance, portability and security while also being ready for all things AI. With the introduction of AMD powered Tecra laptops, we’re giving businesses more choice and flexibility across our range, whether they need the feature rich 14” A45-M or the expansive 16” A65-M.”

Availability

The Tecra A45-M and Tecra A65-M are now available through authorised Dynabook ANZ resellers. To learn more about the Tecra A45-M or A65-M or to find a reseller, visit https://anz.dynabook.com.



Pricing

From $1520 for the Tecra A45-M and $1580 for the Tecra A65-M. Pricing quoted includes GST.

For more information about the Tecra A45-M or A65-M and other products in the range, please visit Dynabook’s website.

Connect Online

Visit our website (https://anz.dynabook.com) for the latest product details and specifications.

Connect with us on our social media channels:

LinkedIn – linkedin.com/company/dynabook-anz/

Twitter – https://x.com/dynabookanz

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/dynabook.anz/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/DynabookANZ

About Dynabook ANZ Pty Limited.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Dynabook ANZ Pty Limited, provides a diverse portfolio of B2B laptop computers. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its products in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook ANZ is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook ANZ, visit https://anz.dynabook.com/

© 2025 Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited, Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other products, services, and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Media Release on 7 October 2025

Media Contact

Annette Horst

Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited

E: ahorst@anz.dynabook.com

M: 0414 99685

High-resolution images of the Dynabook Tecra A45-M and Tecra A65-M are available here:

Tecra A45-M Image

Tecra A65-M Image