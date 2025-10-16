Agentic Commerce Launches in New Zealand to Help Kiwi Brands Sell Directly via ChatGPT

Today marks the official launch of Agentic Commerce, a New Zealand based startup positioning itself as the gateway for Kiwi businesses to tap into the next generation of AI-driven commerce. Agentic Commerce is focused on helping local brands and distributors connect their product catalogues into the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), enabling product discovery and transactions directly inside ChatGPT and compatible OpenAI experiences.

“New Zealand companies deserve direct access to the future of commerce,” says Gary Jensen, founder of Agentic Commerce. “With AgenticCommerce.co.nz, we provide local expertise, feed integration, and readiness support. When OpenAI opens global merchant onboarding beyond the U.S., New Zealand brands could be among the first in line.”

What Is Agentic Commerce Bringing?

AgenticCommerce.co.nz offers end-to-end guidance and technical support for New Zealand businesses wanting to prepare an ACP-compliant product feed, host that feed, validate it, and integrate it into agentic buying systems. The service is built for B2B and B2C brands alike — from bike retailers and auto parts distributors to niche importers and specialty manufacturers.

You can read more about what Agentic Commerce is on the site outlining the core vision and technical foundation of the protocol, describing how AI agents go beyond mere recommendation to execute the full commerce lifecycle (discovery → checkout → fulfillment).

By using ACP, merchants retain full control over pricing, fulfillment, and customer relationships, while making their catalogues available transparently to AI agents operating on behalf of users.

Why Launch in NZ and Why Now?

OpenAI has already begun merchant onboarding in the U.S. and is expected to roll out globally in due course. Agentic Commerce sees this as a unique window of opportunity for New Zealand businesses to get ready early, gain first-mover advantage, and ensure their products are discoverable when the global expansion begins.

“As ACP gains traction, the brands already integrated will benefit the most,” explains Gary Jensen. “Our aim is to lower the technical barrier for Kiwi companies so they can be ready when ChatGPT commerce comes to Aotearoa.”

AgenticCommerce.co.nz is now live as a central hub for this effort, offering explanatory content, starting to build integration guides, and a direct line for consulting and onboarding.

Examples of Businesses That Could Benefit

Some of the types of businesses that can immediately benefit include:

Automotive parts distributors

Bike, outdoor gear, and sports equipment retailers

Home & garden goods suppliers

Specialty importers dealing in niche product lines

Any NZ-based e-commerce or multi-channel brand with a physical product catalogue

About Agentic Commerce

AgenticCommerce.co.nz is a New Zealand-based startup with a mission to help Kiwi brands connect to the Agentic Commerce Protocol. By focusing on feed preparation, validation, and integration, Agentic Commerce ensures NZ merchants can seamlessly appear in AI-driven commerce environments.

16 October 2025

