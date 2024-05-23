Darryl Carey announced as NZIA Fellow

Darryl Carey, Registered Architect and Senior Principal at Chow:Hill, and Founder of the New Zealand Health Design Council, has been announced as a Fellow of TeKāhui Whaihanga NZ Institute of Architects.

Darryl has, and continues to, contribute hugely to the New Zealand health design sector, fostering collegiality, sharing knowledge, and facilitating cohesive project team environments. His powerful design intelligence has seen him lead the design of some of New Zealand’s most complex healthcare facilities, most notably Christchurch Hospital Waipapa.

Committed to improving health design, both in New Zealand and abroad, Darryl is regularly asked to share his insight and expertise at industry conferences. His passion for the betterment of New Zealand’s health design industry will benefit all New Zealanders.

Media Release 24 May 2024.