GhlNZ Launches Dedicated HighLevel + AI Support Hub

GhlNZ has officially launched as New Zealand’s leading support, training, and enablement hub for businesses using AI Employee & Highlevel Software. With a focus on AI-powered automation, local support, and practical implementation, GhlNZ is helping Kiwi companies modernise their sales and marketing systems faster than ever before.

Founded by Suzanne Edington, who has 30 years of Sales, Marketing and Software experience. GhlNZ provides hands-on HighLevel support, done-for-you setup services, and a rapidly growing range of online courses — including the popular 5-Day AI Business Workshop, built specifically for the NZ market.

“New Zealand businesses are crying out for simple, reliable systems,” says Edington. “HighLevel is the world’s fastest-growing CRM, but until now there hasn’t been a dedicated local expert guiding NZ companies through setup, customisation, and AI automation. GhlNZ fills that gap.”

GhlNZ combines HighLevel’s powerful automation platform with easy-to-understand AI tools, giving business owners:

– AI-powered chatbots and customer service tools

– Automated appointment booking

– NZ-centric templates and funnels

– Local support and training

– Done-for-you HighLevel setup and onboarding

– AI content, email, and marketing automation systems

Businesses can now access HighLevel with NZ-specific support, NZ-friendly pricing, and local time-zone training.

New Zealand’s First HighLevel Support Site

To help users onboard faster, GhlNZ launched support.ghlnz.co.nz, a free knowledge base and training portal covering:

– HighLevel tutorials

– Chatbot setup

– AI workflows

– Troubleshooting

– Localised templates and scripts

“Our mission is to remove overwhelm,” Edington says. “We make AI & Tech simple, and we help NZ businesses replace dozens of expensive subscriptions with one smart automation system.”

Affiliate & Agency Support for NZ HighLevel Users

GhlNZ is also New Zealand’s largest HighLevel affiliate provider, offering:

– Ongoing Agency support

– Advanced AI training

– White-label SAAS (Software as a service) options for agencies AI-based businesses quickly.

Media Release 28 November 2025.