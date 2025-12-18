Paramount Services Named Westpac Supplier of the Year 2025

Paramount Services Limited, one of New Zealand’s largest locally owned commercial cleaning companies, has been named Supplier of the Year at Westpac New Zealand’s inaugural Supplier Awards 2025.

The award recognises excellence, innovation, and collaboration within Westpac’s supply chain, marking a major milestone in Paramount’s nine-year partnership with the bank.

A Partnership Built on Trust

Since 2016, Paramount Services has managed Westpac’s property portfolio nationwide, delivering cleaning and hygiene services across branches and corporate offices. The partnership reflects shared values of reliability, quality, and care.

“Trust and collaboration have been the foundation of our relationship with Westpac,” said a Paramount Services spokesperson. “This award is a testament to our frontline professionals who deliver outstanding service every day and to our shared belief that great partnerships are built on respect and consistency.”

From Family Business to Industry Leader

Founded in 1979 by Suzanne and Galvin Bartlett, Paramount began as a small family business in central Auckland and has grown into a national franchise network employing more than 250 people. The company supports over 220 franchise business owners, who together employ around 1,200 staff across New Zealand.

Today, Paramount provides cleaning services to more than 5,100 clients nationwide. Its continued success has been strengthened by strategic mergers and a proven franchise model that empowers business ownership and independence.

Sustainability and People at the Core

Paramount’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its use of environmentally friendly cleaning products, microfibre technology, and comprehensive recycling systems. The company’s Paramount Care range holds the Environmental Choice New Zealand tick of approval.

Paramount dedicates the Supplier of the Year award to its cleaning professionals who maintain Westpac sites daily, recognising that its success is built on their skill, dedication, and care.

“This award isn’t just ours – it belongs to every person who wears the Paramount uniform,” the spokesperson said. “Their professionalism and commitment have helped us reach this milestone and continue to set new standards in our industry.”

Media Release on 19 December 2025

Media contact:

Paramount Services Limited

Email: csc@paraserve.com

Phone: 0800 253 263

Website: https://paramountcleaning.co.nz/