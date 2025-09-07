Sparkle Property Services Introduces Auckland’s First Fully Eco-Friendly Home & Office Cleaning + Lawn Care Packages

Sparkle Property Services, a leading cleaning and maintenance service provider, Auckland, has launched New Zealand’s first eco-friendly home and office cleaning bundled with garden and lawn care, the ideal solution for busy homeowners and businesses who want comprehensive property care without the hassle of dealing with numerous contractors. This all-in-one service from Sparkle Property Services is designed to make taking care of property for Aucklanders more convenient without compromising quality and sustainability.

Auckland’s One Stop Property Care Service –

Sparkle Property Services fills an increasingly popular gap to give Aucklanders a place to visit for complete property care that is sustainable. They have brought residential and commercial cleaning with lawn mowing, and garden maintenance together.

According to a Premium Clean NZ report released in July 2025:

73% of residential clients would prefer to have one provider for cleaning indoors and

outdoors. 68% of residential clients, on average, are willing to pay a premium to have the convenience of bundled services.

“We are listening to what Aucklanders are telling us- less hassle, better service and more time for what they value most, said Andy Singh, Director of Sparkle Property Services. Our goal is to remove property care stress and protect the planet at the same time.”

The core eco-initiatives undertaken by Sparkle Property Services are:

Using non-toxic, low-scent cleaning products that are safe for families, pets, employees, and vulnerable members of the community.

Using reusable tools and microfiber cloths to reduce plastic waste and disposable supplies.

Embracing eco-efficient systems, including plans to use solar-powered equipment and electric service vehicles by 2026.

According to Consumer NZ, 70% of New Zealanders, who are now opting for eco-friendly products instead of traditional ones, Sparkle’s method contributes to cleaner homes and a healthier planet.

Complete Property Care: Inside & Outside –

Sparkle Property Services has a number of customizable packages for homeowners, businesses, landlords, and agents in Auckland.

Indoor Cleaning –

Regular home cleans, spring/deep cleans, end-of-tenancy & move-in/out, office sanitisation, carpet and floor care.

Outdoor Maintenance –

Includes lawn mowing, garden tidying, hedge trimming, and green-waste removal.

Exterior Cleaning –

Window washing, soft-pressure external washing, roof & gutter cleaning, driveway and pathway restoration, post-construction cleanup.

Each service is available standalone or as part of a custom package—perfect for busy professionals, landlords, or facility managers looking to consolidate service providers.

Why Aucklanders Choose Sparkle Property Services –

Integrated Indoor & Outdoor Cleaning –

Packages are integrated for homes and offices and are designed with efficient services in mind and easy use.

Eco-Friendly, Health-Focused –

Cleaning products and practices that are friendly to the environment, to protect your air, your water, and your health.

Clear Pricing & Easy Booking –

Transparent, upfront pricing – there are no hidden fees. Book in minutes online or call us on the phone.

Local Trusted Professionals –

All trained and background checked. Their team members (known affectionately as Sparklers) arrive in fully branded uniforms, bringing professionalism, attention to detail, and, since they are a local provider, they bring a smile to every service they deliver.

Purpose-Built for Auckland’s Climate & Community –

Their services are designed based on Auckland’s weather challenges, seasonal approach, and focus on Auckland living.

What’s Next: Growth & Innovation –

Sparkle Property Services is planning to expand to Hamilton, Wellington, and Nelson in 2026, due to strong demand across Auckland.

Electric service vehicles and reducing overall emissions.

Solar power cleaning equipment to do work without using electricity/electricity and limit environmental footprint.

The Sparkle App is launching in the near future, which will enable customers to book services, track services, and develop subscription services in real-time.

“Our vision is to become New Zealand’s most trusted, responsible, and locally-focussed property service brand,” said Andy Singh.

Customer-Centric, Community-Driven –

Sparkle Property Services isn’t just about cleaning—it’s about community. As a locally owned and operated company, Sparkle reinvests in local training, hires Auckland professionals, and supports community events and sustainability initiatives.

Booking & Pricing: Simple, Transparent, Stress-Free –

Booking a service is as easy as voting Sparkle Property Services. Or calling 0800 775 548.

They can offer you:

1. Transparent pricing with no surprises

2. Instant quotes

3. Easy scheduling

4. Secure payment options

Clients can trust Sparkle Property Services to deliver exceptional results for a quick spring clean, monthly property maintenance, or a complete cleaning & garden package.

Final Word: Shine Inside and Out with Sparkle –

In today’s busy world, Sparkle Property Services offers something rare: complete peace of mind. From deep home cleaning to exterior pressure washing and garden grooming, their commitment to eco-conscious practices, transparency, and customer satisfaction makes them Auckland’s go-to solution for total property care.

Media Release on 8 September 2025

Media Contact

Andy Singh, Sparkle Property Services

Email: andy@sparkleforyou.co.nz

Phone: 099138580

Website: https://sparkleforyou.co.nz/

Media: https://youtu.be/gGj28C8qOgw?si=iSy5DwNVOMqvjzoq