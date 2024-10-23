HazardCo takes its leading health and safety system to the UK

HazardCo is proud to announce its expansion into the UK market, marking a significant milestone in its journey as a New Zealand-born tech company.

Founded in 2007 in New Zealand, HazardCo was created to help Kiwi builders and tradies simplify health and safety. The system provides digital tools as well as access to expert H&S advisors. After gaining traction and helping thousands of businesses to get their health and safety sorted, HazardCo realised these challenges weren’t limited to New Zealand. Builders across the globe needed a simpler, faster way to manage their health and safety obligations.

Following its success in New Zealand, HazardCo expanded to Australia in 2020, overcoming challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns. Despite the hurdles, the company thrived, growing to 70 employees and amassing over 10,000 members, with over 150,000 users relying on the system. Many of these users complete inductions, risk assessments, and other health and safety documents directly on-site through the easy-to-use app.

Now, driven by its success across Australasia, HazardCo is excited to bring its proven system to the UK. Local health and safety experts have tailored the UK version to meet the needs of British builders, with a dedicated team on hand to support members.

The expansion comes at a crucial time, as the recent Building Safety Act places greater responsibility on builders and developers to meet higher safety standards. With an increased focus on safety and quality, builders are now more attentive to their health and safety obligations—and HazardCo is ready to guide them. The UK construction industry is also embracing digital tools to streamline project management, both on-site and in the office. As builders increasingly shift to software solutions for managing operations, HazardCo’s entry into the UK market is well-timed.

“At HazardCo, our mission is simple: to help builders focus on what matters—getting the job done safely,” said Iain Dixon, CEO of HazardCo. “We’re excited to bring our guided health and safety system to the UK, giving builders the tools they need to protect their crew on site as well as their business.”

With its roots in New Zealand and a proven track record in Australia, HazardCo is ready to help UK builders feel confident in their compliance and focus on delivering high-quality projects.

Media Release 23 October 2024.