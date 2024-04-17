How to Have Your Say: Providing Feedback on Proposed Amendments to Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers (Self-Contained Vehicles)

The Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (MBIE) invites public feedback on proposed amendments to the Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers (Self-Contained Vehicles) Regulations 2023.

The amendments aim to address concerns raised regarding specific requirements within the regulations. The public is encouraged to participate in the consultation process to ensure that their voices are heard in shaping these regulatory changes.

How to Comment on the Discussion Document:

The deadline for submitting feedback is 5pm Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Submissions received after this deadline will not be considered.

Written submissions are preferred and can range from concise letters addressing specific issues to comprehensive responses covering multiple topics. Participants are encouraged to include relevant facts, figures, data, examples, and documents to support their views.

Submissions can be emailed to responsiblecamping@mbie.govt.nz or mailed to the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment at 15 Stout Street, PO Box 1473, Wellington 6140, Attention: Freedom Camping Regulations Amendments submissions. Electronic submissions, preferably in Word Document or searchable PDF format, are appreciated.

How Submissions Will Be Utilized:

The feedback received will be used to compile a formal summary of submissions, which will be presented to the Minister for Tourism and Hospitality for consideration of the proposed amendments.

Submitters have the option to remain anonymous and withhold contact details. However, MBIE may reach out to individuals for clarification or additional information if needed.

All submissions will be published on the MBIE website (www.mbie.govt.nz), unless specified otherwise by the submitter. Any confidential information should be clearly marked within the submission.

Additionally, submissions may be requested under the Official Information Act 1982, and submitters can indicate which parts should be withheld and provide reasons for withholding.

Proposed Amendments to the Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers (Self-Contained Vehicles) Regulations 2023:

The discussion document addresses concerns raised about specific provisions in the regulations, particularly regarding the ventilation requirements for wastewater storage tanks and the levy refund process. It seeks feedback on proposed options to address these issues.

Scope of the Discussion Document:

The consultation focuses on options for amending the direct venting requirement for wastewater storage tanks and the levy refund process. It aims to gather public input on the benefits and drawbacks of the proposed options to ensure fairness and efficiency in the regulations.

Policy Intent of the Changes:

The proposed amendments aim to achieve the intended outcomes of the regulations, which were developed to enhance public trust in the self-contained vehicle system and mitigate environmental impacts associated with vehicle-based freedom camping.

Evaluation of Options:

The discussion document provides an assessment of various options for addressing the identified issues, considering criteria such as cost, impact, administrative burden, and efficiency. Submitters are encouraged to review these options and provide feedback based on their expertise and perspectives.

Next Steps:

Following the consultation, any policy changes will require Cabinet agreement before the regulations can be amended. Implementation activities will be coordinated with the Plumbers, Gasfitters, and Drainlayers Board (PGDB), and the effectiveness of the changes will be monitored and reviewed periodically.

Join the Discussion:

This is an opportunity for stakeholders and the public to contribute to the regulatory process and shape the future of self-contained vehicle regulations in New Zealand. Your feedback is invaluable in ensuring that the regulations meet the needs of all stakeholders and uphold the highest standards of safety and environmental protection.

For more information and to access the discussion document, visit the MBIE website: www.mbie.govt.nz.

