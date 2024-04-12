Kiwi VoIP Welcomes Mia Gray to the Sales Team

Auckland, New Zealand – Kiwi VoIP, a leading provider of VoIP solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Mia Gray to our sales team. Mia brings a wealth of experience in customer service and sales, making her a perfect fit for our company’s mission to deliver high-quality communication solutions.

Mia’s career spans over customer service and sales sectors, where she has demonstrated a remarkable ability to increase customer satisfaction and drive revenue growth. Her expertise will be instrumental in enhancing our sales strategies and expanding our market reach.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mia Gray to our team,” said Nick Lawson, CEO of Kiwi VoIP. “Her proven track record in delivering exceptional customer service and her innovative sales tactics are exactly what we need to continue providing our clients with unparalleled service.”

Mia expressed her enthusiasm about her new role, saying, “I am excited to join Kiwi VoIP and look forward to contributing to the team’s success. I am committed to not only achieving our sales goals but also ensuring our clients receive the best possible experience.”

Mia’s addition to the team is part of Kiwi VoIP’s commitment to maintaining the highest standard of service and support for our clients. We are confident that her background will further enhance our capabilities and help our company continue to grow and succeed.

Media Release on 12 April 2024

Media Contact

Nick Lawson, Managing Director

Kiwi VoIP

Email: media@kiwivoip.co.nz

Website: https://www.kiwivoip.co.nz/

Phone: +6493778647